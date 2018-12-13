- 2 jailed after stolen Kansas cattle taken to Oklahoma
- International student dies in Kansas car crash
- Wichita woman injured in house fire
- Kansas governor-elect committee lowers inaugural costs
- Kansas lawmaker disciplined by GOP leader switches parties
- Kansas couple accuses store of selling fake Persian rug
- Adopt-A-Cause car raffle program selects a winner
- Sedgwick County Commission Meeting Wrap-Up
- Woman Robbed Outside Home in SE Wichita
- Wichita man sentenced on drug charges after large seizure of meth
- US mortgage rates fall to 3-month low; 30-year at 4.63 pct.
- Air National Guard pilot seriously injured after crash
- House Republicans consider plan to pay for border wall
- Apple deepens Austin ties, expands operations east and west
- Could Trump add border wall funding to defense budget?
- Pilot seriously injured after military jet crash off Hawaii
- Alabama Sen. Doug Jones says farmers scared by Trump's tariffs
- WATCH: First Lady Melania Trump on supporting military families
- Nebraska city retains Kobach to defend immigration rule
- SC teen pleads guilty to murder in death of father, boy
-
-
Steve & TedHappy birthday to Taylor Swift (29), Dick Van Dyke (93), and Christopher Plummer (89)!- December 13, 2018
-
Steve & TedOur weekly chat with Mitch Holthus, play-by-play voice of the KC Chiefs- December 13, 2018
-
-
Steve & TedWhy is a town in Nebraska paying Kris Kobach $10K a year -- for doing nothing?- December 13, 2018
-
-
-
-
-
How early do you finish your Christmas gift shopping?
Wichita State holds Jacksonville St. at bay with 69-65 win
Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and Markis McDuffie made the go-ahead jumper with 4:31 left and Wichita State beat Jacksonville State 69-65 on Wednesday night.
McDuffie missed 12 of 15 shot attempts, but after Haynes-Jones added a 3-pointer after his jump shot for a 64-60 lead, McDuffie made three free throws with 34 seconds left to create safe space for the Shockers (5-4). He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jaime Echenique scored 12 points shooting 6 of 8 with seven rebounds.
Despite shooting 5 of 18 from 3-point range, the Shockers were 29 of 67 (43 percent) to 38 percent (24 of 63) for the Gamecocks.
Ty Hudson and Marlon Hunter led Jacksonville State (5-4) with 15 points apiece and Jason Burnell and Jamall Gregory each scored 10.