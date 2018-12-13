- Kansas judge considers blocking telemedicine abortion ban
- Hoax bomb threats reported across Kansas
- Wichita police search for runaway child
- Douglas County considering jail expansion plans
- Topeka online utilities pay system safe after cyber-attack
- Kansas EMT pleads guilty to stealing morphine
- Kelly predicts Kansas voters would reject school funding amendment
- Man who fled to Mexico faces sentncing in Kansas killing
- Man killed in trash truck wreck was international student at Butler Community College
- 2 jailed after stolen Kansas cattle taken to Oklahoma
- Melania Trump targeted for calling out 'opportunist' media
- Marine Corps says $3.6B for storm repairs at East Coast base
- Arizona journalism saga has poisoning claim, nasty divorce
- Negro League bobbleheads part of fundraising campaign
- Apple to build new Austin hub, expand in other tech hotbeds
- With OK from Congress, US hemp market set to boom
- Parkland shooting commission recommends arming teachers
- US mortgage rates fall to 3-month low; 30-year at 4.63 pct.
- Fox 2 Detroit meteorologist Jessica Starr dies at 35
- Scientists scour WWI shipwreck to solve military mystery
Steve & TedHappy birthday to Taylor Swift (29), Dick Van Dyke (93), and Christopher Plummer (89)!- December 13, 2018
Steve & TedOur weekly chat with Mitch Holthus, play-by-play voice of the KC Chiefs- December 13, 2018
Steve & TedWhy is a town in Nebraska paying Kris Kobach $10K a year -- for doing nothing?- December 13, 2018
How early do you finish your Christmas gift shopping?
Wichita State holds Jacksonville St. at bay with 69-65 win
Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and Markis McDuffie made the go-ahead jumper with 4:31 left and Wichita State beat Jacksonville State 69-65 on Wednesday night.
McDuffie missed 12 of 15 shot attempts, but after Haynes-Jones added a 3-pointer after his jump shot for a 64-60 lead, McDuffie made three free throws with 34 seconds left to create safe space for the Shockers (5-4). He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jaime Echenique scored 12 points shooting 6 of 8 with seven rebounds.
Despite shooting 5 of 18 from 3-point range, the Shockers were 29 of 67 (43 percent) to 38 percent (24 of 63) for the Gamecocks.
Ty Hudson and Marlon Hunter led Jacksonville State (5-4) with 15 points apiece and Jason Burnell and Jamall Gregory each scored 10.